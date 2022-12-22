HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother.

They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed Cutz lies a village.

Shauna Greene has been cutting hair for decades. One of her customers is 15-year-old Jonathan Evans, who has been coming to Anointed Cutz since he was around five.

Just before Thanksgiving, Jonathan lost his mother Tonya to cancer. Hours after her death, he was alongside his JV basketball team in a show of real strength and character.

On Wednesday, the village came together in a show of warmth. Together with his father Aaron and his 2-year-old sister London, he walked into the barbershop his mom always took him to, and was reminded that there are always people that will be there for him.

“He’s really been my rock through all of this since my wife passed away last month and he’s really helped me hold it together,” his father said.

Anointed Cutz is also where then-11-year-old Ronald White worked after his own mother passed, creating “Ronald’s Village.” Ronald is 13 now and owns two businesses.