HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The bond between Ronald White and his childhood barber Shauna Greene runs deeper than most.

She’s cut the 13-year-old’s hair since he could sit in her chair. She is his part-time employer, but she is also the woman who picked him up from his lowest moment in life: the death of his mother when he was just 9.

“He ran up to me at his mother’s funeral and told me, ‘Thank you for coming.’ I knew I had to help and be there for him,” Shauna explained.

Since his mother’s passing, Shauna has surrounded Ronald with a village of love and support that she now hopes to replicate.

In March of 2022, she rolled out the non-profit organization titled Ronald’s Village, which is named after the 13-year-old.

The group looks to take at-risk kids between 10 and 18 years old and keep them busy and inspired through monthly group activities such as fishing, basketball games and a soon-to-happen trip to Washington, D.C.

“If we keep them busy then the streets won’t be able to get them because their minds are constantly being occupied with what we have going on next,” Shauna said.

While the organization carries his name, Ronald says the mission is personal to him. He wants to show other people his age that there is love and support out there for them.

“Hoping to live,” he says is the biggest fear kids have today. “Because you can’t even go outside without getting shot.”

The non-profit is made up of mentors such as educators, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs who have been where a lot of these kids have been.

“They all have different experiences. Some of them have gotten into trouble already. But they’ve gotten out of trouble already…these mentors will let them know that ‘Hey, you can be where I am today. You don’t have to be on the corner.’”

The non-profit currently is at capacity with 15 kids.

Shauna is hoping the group can group in volunteers and in kids being helped.

To volunteer or donate, click here.