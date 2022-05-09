HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police say that a suspect in a bank robbery has been apprehended by US Marshals.

Around noon on Tuesday, May 3 High Point police responded to a call about a robbery at the Truist on Eastchester Drive. According to police, a male suspect gave the teller a note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured and the suspect left the scene in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a 2010 Lexus.

According to police, the US Marshals arrested Robert Elwood Watkins Sr. at an Amtrak station in Tampa, Florida on Friday. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.