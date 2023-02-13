HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The land where a school building has sat vacant for decades could be the site of a new affordable housing complex.

A Jamestown developer is looking to turn the former Brentwood School into affordable apartments.

Some people living near the school told FOX8 this is a long time coming. Others are skeptical.

The developer wants to knock down the existing building and create 120 apartment units.

“It would give people a chance to be able to have a place to stay with their family…instead of staying on the street or at a shelter,” said Floyd Harrison, Jr., who lives in a home beside the former school.

The lot could become the Lofts at Brentwood. The current plans show four three-story apartment buildings, a club house and more on the property where the school currently sits.

“This is nice piece of land here,” Harrison said. “They just let it sit here and just let it go to waste, and I always have said somebody needs to do something with it.”

Harrison was a student at the former elementary school that closed in 1984. Since then, it’s been empty. Boards cover the windows and doors, the stairs are cracked and the back windows are shattered.

Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown wants to tear down the structure and start fresh.

“This particular community will be targeted towards families making in a range of between 40% and 60% of the area median income,” said Craig Stone, president of Wynnefield Properties.

It would be 120 units to help address the affordable housing problem in High Point.

“The need is overwhelming, and it was overwhelming before COVID,” Stone said. “As COVID now has developed out, the need is just simply gotten worse.”

A member of High Point’s Community Development and Housing Department said there are 1,300 people on a waitlist for public housing. They haven’t been able to find suitable living space elsewhere. This development could ease that load. She said she hopes everything gets approved to bring this development to the city.

Some people living in the area want to learn more before forming an opinion. Most I talked to are open to the idea.

“They can be able to get a place to stay and be comfortable on their own,” Harrison said. “That’s a good thing.”

Stone said this development is in the early stages of the process. He’s already applied for rezoning and funding from the state and should know by August if he gets that.