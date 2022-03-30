HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have released two 91- calls that show the chaos and concern felt by those in and around the Pantry Fried Chicken on Tuesday evening when someone opened fire on a group of people filming a music video.

High Point police responded to the Pantry Fried Chicken on East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities discovered that a person they believe was in a dark blue Nissan Xterra drove by and shot at the group.

While police were on scene, 22-year-old Kyle Johnson arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the spine.

He had been driven there by his cousin, 12-year-old Jamal Garrett.

Garrett was later arrested after authorities say they discovered he was a felon in possession of a firearm and a weapon of mass destruction.

A 911 call from inside the store was made by a store employee at the time of the shooting. They reported that a second person has been shot in the arm and ran into the store for cover.

“A shooting here. It’s at the Pantry Fried Chicken! He’s on the floor,” the employee told 911 operators. “He’s running away. The other guy was here on the floor, and now he’s running away.”

That person has not been found.

A neighbor also called 911 and said they had heard roughly six to seven shots go off.

“This is probably like the third or fourth time I’ve heard gunshots in the last two to three months,” the neighbor said.

As police investigated, they discovered that a group was filming a rap video at the Pantry Fried Chicken and had advertised it on Instagram.

High Point police have responded to calls at the Pantry Fried Chicken 487 times since April of 2019 and have filed 151 reports of instances there that range in severity.