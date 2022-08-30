Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — You may begin to see bags around Penny Road in High Point containing a bottle of water, juice and snacks bearing an important message: “Heddie, stay here. It’s safe here!”

Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared more than six days ago, and her family, friends and others in the community have dedicated themselves to helping her find her way home.

On Tuesday, more than 100 police officers and volunteers walked through Heddie’s High Point neighborhood for hours.

“Even though we’ve been all over the area for the past six days, it’s amazing the number of people who maybe still don’t have an idea or they haven’t kept up with it,” Stroud said. “So hopefully today is our day and we find Ms. Dawkins.”

Each person had flyers in hand to leave at homes

This is the flyer that the High Point Police Department distributed on Tuesday.

Some members of the community have put out gift bags with Heddie’s name, hoping that she may find them and get the food and water she might need.

“We want to find Ms. Dawkins alive,” said High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud. “Until we’re told differently I’m going to approach it like she’s alive.”

Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Dawkins’ family told FOX8 that she lives with one of her daughters and she has never disappeared like this before.

The family shared this message for her:

If she’s watching now or if anybody sees her, we would just say, Aunt Heddie, mom, we love you. Come home. Hopefully you can make your way somewhere that you’re familiar with and someone can get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Timeline

1:30 a.m.

Police say this image of Heddie Dawkins was taken by the doorbell camera at her home at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Dawkins was seen leaving her home on foot at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Dawkins’ doorbell camera reportedly showed Dawkins walking of the home and then seemingly trying to get back in.

She was reportedly wearing light blue pajamas and slippers. She is described as a black woman with a height of 5-foot-5 and a weight of 180 pounds. She has medium-length black and gray hair and brown eyes.

3:30 a.m.

She was spotted on a doorbell camera on the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive.

“She does show to have blood on her face and her head where we suspect she has an injury, possibly from a fall,” O’Toole said Wednesday.

9 a.m.

A runner reported they saw Dawkins on the Greenway near Deep River Road, according to FOX8 Reporter Lauren Crawford.

10:30 a.m.

Dawkins’ daughter went to look for her mother, but she wasn’t in her room like she normally was.

Dawkins’ family reported her missing, and a Silver Alert was issued.

Search teams focused on areas they could get to quickly, such as roads, trails and backyards, so they could cover the most ground. Teams were primarily searching a one-mile radius around her home.

10:30 p.m.

“There are fewer crews out searching tonight. Many have gone home to rest up, so they can pick back up tomorrow morning. But a few officers have infrared drones in the air, hoping to spot Heddie.” FOX8 Reporter Caroline Bowyer

No new tips came in overnight.

High Point Police Capt. Patrick O’Toole says they had 60 to 70 officers helping Thursday, and teams are using drones, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles and bicycles to cover more ground.

The search expanded to areas that are more challenging to reach, such as waterways and the more heavily-wooded areas from Eastchester Drive toward Deep River Road, including greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center.

“It’s kind of hard moving through those areas,” O’Toole said Thursday. “Some of those areas are heavily wooded and it’s slow progress.”

2:27 p.m.

High Point police ask people in neighborhoods near Blockhouse Court to check any storage buildings or fenced-ion yards or patio areas, adding, “It is possible Ms. Dawkins found an unlocked building or gate and wandered inside.”

UPDATE: If you live in a neighborhood around Blockhouse Court, please check any storage buildings or fenced-in yards/patio areas. It is possible Ms. Dawkins found an unlocked building or gate and wandered inside. If you see anything, please call 911. — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 25, 2022

Friday, Aug. 26

2:15 p.m.

Over the course of 2 days officers were joined by other public safety personnel in an extensive search

area that eventually extended out to a 3-mile radius before operations were scaled back. Officers from various assignments will continue a presence in the area during the course of their duties while also responding to other calls for service. Officers will also continue to respond to and check any reported sittings of Ms. Dawkins. That activity will be examined by a crime analyst to determine any additional patterns or areas of focus that may develop. High Point Police Department

Sunday, Aug. 28

Dozens of volunteers and family members searched around the 1600 block of Penny Road, near a home where Dawkins was spotted on security camera footage.

The search team found a piece of fabric on a fence along the 1600 block of Penny Road. High Point police say the fabric was shown to Dawkins’ family and they confirmed it is consistent with the type of clothing she was wearing. The High Point Police Department’s lab cannot confirm if the fabric belonged to Dawkins, but they did receive it.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

More than 100 High Point police officers and volunteers distributed flyers door-to-door to make sure more people know what Dawkins looks like in the hopes of discovering a lead.

Some members of the community have begun to put out gift bags with Dawkins’ name on them. The bags contain water, juice and snacks in the hopes that she might find them.

How can I help?

O’Toole says the best way to help is to review any doorbell or exterior camera footage beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to see if anyone may have walked past.

O’Toole says Dawkins has “severe dementia,” and she may not be familiar with her own neighborhood. Strangers may scare her.

Anyone who sees Dawkins in person or on camera is asked to call High Point police at 911 or the non-emergency line (336) 883-3224.