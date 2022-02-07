‘He made sure we were taken care of’: Friends, family mourn man killed in High Point at store on East Green Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A quick stop at a store to use an ATM machine ended with one man dead, his family changed forever and two men on the run.

Police in High Point said the two men shot and killed 46-year-old Rodney Rhoades outside of a corner store on East Green Drive a little after midnight today.

“As a brother, I could tell him, ‘Hey, I need this’…he made sure we were taken care of,” said Joseph Stein, Rhoades’ younger brother. “That’s the type of brother I had.”

Stein says he believes Rhoades was targeted.

High point police say that around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Rhoades and a friend stopped at a corner store off East Green Drive.

Rhoades’ friend got out of the vehicle to withdraw money from the ATM. Police said that’s when two men approached the vehicle with guns drawn.

“I was told my brother put up a fight with one of the guys, and the guy killed him,” Stein said.

Rhoades was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Stein said this loss is another reminder of the pain his family has endured because of ongoing violence.

“Honestly, this was the second time. I just went to bury my baby brother in February of last year who was murdered…at the store there. He was shot in the back of the head,” Stein explained.

Stein wants city leaders to do more to stop the senseless violence whether it be more programs to reduce crimes, and if necessary, increase the number of officers on the streets.

“They need to look at the structure of the security before they look at bringing people to our city,” he explained.

He shared this message to his brother’s killers:

“I hope they realize that my family is suffering, especially his mom. And being that we’ve lost two brothers in February at the same time of a different year, that they realize they have a family too,” Stein said.

Right now, police are not releasing many details, so they won’t hinder their investigation.

They hope someone with information will give them a call.