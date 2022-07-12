HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Ham’s, a once-multi-state restaurant venture, has closed its High Point location and, with it, the last holdout of the Triad brand.

On Monday, Ham’s American Bar and Grille announced that the restaurant’s location at 5840 Samet Drive at the Palladium has closed.

“Due to the financial hardship sustained during Covid and the inability to staff adequately, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that Ham’s has closed permanently,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant had planned concerts out until July 30. Those concerts are de facto canceled.

The High Point location was the company’s sole remaining location after the rest of its North Carolina and Virginia locations shuttered over the last few years. The company got its start in Greensboro.

“Ham’s has been a tradition in the Triad since 1935 and known for its great food, drinks & entertainment. Whether it was to have a drink after work, sing Karaoke, celebrate an event, listen to your favorite band or enjoy your favorite sporting event Ham’s was ‘Always A Good Time’. We are very grateful for all the many guests throughout the years that allowed us to serve them and for our regulars who were always there to support us ! We really appreciate you and hope to see you in the future!

Ham’s closed it’s last Greensboro location, on New Garden Road, in 2019. According to the News & Record, owner Rocco Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010. At the time, the restaurant had a footprint in North Carolina and Virginia.

When the Greensboro location closed, Scarfone told the newspaper he was “unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms.”