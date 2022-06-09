HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With recent gun violence in surrounding neighborhoods and mass shootings happening across the country, one small church in High Point is being proactive in keeping themselves safe.

Guilford County sheriff Danny Rogers visited Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist church to help members of the congregation prepare for a possible active shooter situation.

Rogers brought two deputies with him. He talked for more than an hour, giving safety tips, and answering questions.

Some of his safety suggestions include:

Have a security team to secure the building.

Have each member of security use the same weapons and ammo.

Anyone using guns must be trained to use them.

With the uptick in gun violence, the pastor of Baldwin’s chapel, Victor Bartley says now is not the time for people to be fearful. Now is the time to plan for the worst-case scenario just in case it happens.

“My father often reminded me when you fail to plan, you plan to fail and while it was often related to scholastics or academics I believe that’s true in life typically,” Bartley said.

The church will be registering for actual training in the coming weeks where they will be guided through an actual drill of what to do in an active shooter situation. The leaders of the church say they want to open it up to the community.