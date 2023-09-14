HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — More students, more classes and more space will bring growth to Guilford Technical Community College.

That expansion is part of the 10-year plan from GTCC.

Students say that the GTCC campus in High Point is much smaller compared to other GTCC campuses.

It’s not a surprise that when students think of GTCC, they think of the Greensboro and Jamestown campuses but not the High Point campus.

“My program is confined to one smaller building on the other side,” said second-year student Elijah Edwards.

“I feel like the High Point campus is kind of like forgot about a little bit,” said second-year student Joshua Chase.

For some students like Chase, this campus is perfect for his career.

“I’ve worked at the Greensboro Coliseum and the Tanger. And also this weekend I work the festival to focus … I get to work hands-on with things that I’m actually learning in class, which actually helped me work in the field,” Chase said.

The south side of campus near Hamilton Street and Ward Avenue could soon see a change in the next few years.

GTCC officials have plans to renovate three existing buildings and make a student parking lot into the new three-story building for a skilled trade center.

More classes will be offered in these buildings, focusing on business, creative arts and skilled trades, which are all in high demand.

“It’s just an economically disadvantaged area. There aren’t a lot of jobs there, so we want to bring jobs training there … A lot of developments going on North Main Street … and that’s great for the city,” GTCC president Dr. Tony Clarke said.

It will cost a total of $37 million for the High Point campus expansion, which is just a small part of the GTCC 10-year plan with a projected cost of $182 million.

Although students may not see the difference now, they will in the future.

GTCC’s president says work on the High Point campus should start in 2027.