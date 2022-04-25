HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is accused of shooting at multiple people on Friday in High Point, including a child, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 7:10 p.m., High Point officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Brentwood Street.

The HPD says Jahdon Vance Crafton, 19, of Greensboro, shot at five people, including a small child.

Family members of one of the victims told officers Crafton was on Facebook Live bragging about the shooting.

Officers were able to pinpoint Crafton’s location and formed a perimeter.

He ran away but was arrested. Crafton is charged with five counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.