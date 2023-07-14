HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man died after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 5:06 p.m., the HPPD, High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS were sent to the 1900 block of Eastchester Drive when they were told about a traffic crash with injuries.

911 callers reported that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of the drivers was unconscious.

When the responding units arrived on scene, they learned a 2015 Nissan Altima was going northeast on Eastchester Drive and hit the rear of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson also going northeast on Eastchester Drive.

Upon impact, the 2013 Hyundai Tucson was sent forward which resulted in three additional vehicles being hit.

Besides the initial vehicle, all other vehicles involved were either slowing or stopped for the traffic signal ahead.

Barry Keith Willard, 60, of Greensboro, was the driver of the Nissan Altima.

He was taken from the scene to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Injuries for the other drivers involved ranged from no injury to complaints of injury.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit was called in to assume the investigation.

The Traffic Unit is working with the medical examiner’s office to determine if Willard suffered a medical event before the crash or if he died because of injuries sustained during this crash.

There will be no charges filed.