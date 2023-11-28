HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Sunday.

At around 4 a.m., officers came to the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

At the scene, police found one person, later identified as Shantana Bailey, 29, of High Point, who was dead from a gunshot wound.

This was an isolated incident, police say.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Thomas Dargan, 36, of Greensboro, at about 12 p.m. in Davidson County.

Dargan is charged with first-degree murder.

He was dating Bailey, according to a High Point Police Department news release.