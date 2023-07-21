HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – We know there will be a 4-person primary on Oct. 10 for the next mayor of High Point.

Jay Wagner, the incumbent, isn’t seeking a return to office, and voters will have to cut the field to two to replace him for the General Election on Nov. 7.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner

Victor Jones, Cyril Jefferson, Richard Siddiqui and Gene Kininmonth will be on the ballot.

Two ward representatives on the High Point City Council are looking to move up: Jefferson, who represents Ward 1, and Jones, a two-term rep of Ward 5.

Siddiqui ran for Guilford County register of deeds in 2020, losing to incumbent Jeff Thigpen. Kininmonth has no apparent previous political experience.

Wagner said at a speech this week that he had “accomplished my goals.” He didn’t say if he had an idea of running for another office.

Primary races are limited only to contests in certain municipalities and in races for which there are more than twice the number of candidates to fill a seat. For instance, there are eight candidates for two at-large seats on the High Point City Council that will have to be reduced to four for November.

All other races automatically move to the General Election, and in numerous cases, the almost certain winner is known because there is only one person for one seat. The caveat: Write-in candidates can emerge on election day.

The NC Board of Elections says there will be 550 cities, towns and villages deciding leaders. There are district/ward seats, at-large seats and even mayoral races, most of them nonpartisan. Recent legislation could have changed some of these dates and structures.

In the High Point City Council at-large race, Sam Carr, Dallas Clark, Amanda Cook, Willie Davis, Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr., Orel Henry, Shazia Iqbal and Britt W. Moore have filed.

There also will be a primary for the Ward 1 seat on the City Council, with Glenn Chavis, Henry Harris and Vickie McKiver narrowing to two.

Other primaries

In other necessary primaries around the Piedmont Triad where voters will go to the polls on Oct. 10:

BURLINGTON COUNCIL (two seats): Charlie Beasley, Dijuana Bigelow, Cela Faucette, Mary Jenson, Cindy Lackey, Bob Ward, Brandy Whittaker and Robin S. Wintringham will narrow the field to four.

BERMUDA RUN COUNCIL (two seats): Dave Gilpin, Rod Guthrie, Rae Nelson, Jeff Tedder and Marty Wilson will narrow the field to four.

JAMESTOWN COUNCIL (two seats): Pam Burgess, John Capes, Sarah Glanville, Andrew Kinzie, Larry Lain and Duane Willis will narrow the field to four.

The races on Nov. 7

All these races will be determined in the General Election:

ALAMANCE COUNTY: Two council members each and mayors in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Haw River; three council members each in Elon, Green Level and Ossipee; three aldermen each and mayors in Gibsonville and Village of Alamance; two council members in Swepsonville.

Four commissioners and the mayor in Milton, and two council seats and mayor in Yanceyville. DAVIDSON COUNTY: Two at-large seats and Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats on High Point City Council, plus mayor; two at-large seats and Ward 5 and Ward 6 seats on Lexington City Council, plus mayor; three seats on Thomasville City Council; Wards 1-3 seats on Lexington City Board of Education; five seats on Thomasville City Board of Education; three seats each on Denton and Wallburg town councils; two council seats and mayor in Midway.

Three commissioners for North Wilkesboro and two council members and the mayor for Wilkesboro. YADKIN COUNTY: Three commissioners for Yadkinville.