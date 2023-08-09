HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their pitching staff, by adding someone who was a member of the High Point Rockers just a few months ago.

Kyle Barraclough was called up to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Barraclough signed with the Rockers in May with the goal of making it to the big leagues.

Barraclough previously pitched in the majors from 2015-2022. He won National League Reliever of the Month in 2016 and was named the Miami Marlins’ Rookie of the Year in 2016 as well.

Barraclough initially worked in the bullpen for the Rockers. However, manager Jamie Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola felt that his best path back to MLB was as a starting pitcher.

Barraclough started two games for the Rockers before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox in June. He then spent the next two months with the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Worchester where he continued to shine posting a 7-0 record in eight starts with a 2.57 ERA.

“I’m thrilled that Kyle is getting this opportunity to return to the Major Leagues,” said Keefe. “It is well-deserved and Kyle has worked hard to make it happen. Anytime one of our players gets called to the Majors, it fulfills you. Our goal with the Rockers is to create opportunities for players to take advantage of in order to reach the highest level. This is a good day for Kyle and the Rockers.”

The call-up to the MLB marks the sixth time that a member of the Rockers has gone on to join a major league ballclub. He joins pitchers Huascar Brazoban, Alberto Baldonado, David Robertson and Jack Petricka along with infielder Tyler Ladendorf.