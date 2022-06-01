HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first businesses in High Point’s food hall are now open.

It’s the start of creating a culinary destination. The Stock and Grain food hall located on North Elm Street in downtown High Point has been in talks since 2019

About 100 people came to celebrate the opening of the two bars enjoying beer, cocktails and wine.

They also had the chance to tour the 12,000 square-foot facility.

“We have been growing towards this for a while. We kind of wanted to keep it under wraps until we knew we were ready to soft open and invite the community in,” said Ericka Edwards, Stock and Grain Market manager.

Wednesday was the day to welcome people. Crews spent the morning setting up the space and finishing a mural painted on the wall.

“We’re excited to open the bars, invite people in, let them see what we’ve been working on with the understanding we are still anticipating…our other restaurant partners,” Edwards said.

Cahoots and Beverly’s were the first vendors to open.

FOX8 learned Pop’s Mini Donut Shop, Damn Good Dogs and Biscuits, Brisket and Beer are expected to open in the space in the middle of the month.

“The best thing about a food hall is it’s…a community of small businesses, and we have the opportunity through the food hall to promote small businesses…who specialize in great cuisine. So when you come in, you feel that” Edwards said.

When all the space is filled, there will be nine restaurants, including a sushi bar and a coffee shop.

This location is ideal with Congdon Yards and Truist Point Stadium nearby.

Jessica Wynn came out with her friends to enjoy the new bars.

“It’s really exciting. We have been waiting on this a long time. A lot of things pushed back the opening for a while. The community is really thirsty for it, and we’re very, very excited,” Wynn said. “I think it’s going to be well utilized.”

The businesses will be open Wednesday through Sundays from 4:30 p.m until 9:30 p.m.