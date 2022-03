HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Little more than the skeleton of a High Point home stood after a fire ripped through Monday evening.

At about 5:56 p.m. Monday, crews responded to the home—once a yellow and brown house—near the corner of Lake Avenue and Grace Street. Units were on scene within two minutes.

The High Point Fire Department says they were able to put the flames out quickly once they arrived.

No word on whether or not there were any people inside at the time.