Comparison of Dwayne Cuthrell’s mugshot and surveillance footage from Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A federally wanted man has been identified as the suspect in Wednesday’s armed robbery of a Walmart Supercenter in High Point.

At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 2628 South Main Street (Google Maps)

Managers at Walmart told police that the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and then stole money from the cash register.

On Friday, investigators identified Dwayne Lanny Cuthrell, 35, of High Point, as the suspect in the armed robbery.

Cuthrell is currently being held without bond in the Guilford County Jail on federal charges unrelated to the armed robbery at Walmart. The nature of those charges have yet to be disclosed.

Records show that Cuthrell was taken into custody by US Marshals sometime on Thursday.

High Point detectives obtained warrants for Cuthrell’s arrest for the following charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault by pointing a gun

Cuthrell will be served on those charges pending the outcome of his federal cases.

