HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday morning.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

The 600 block of Blair Avenue (Map data: Google, Airbus Maxar Technologies)

At the scene, police found one person who was dead from a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information available at this time and an arrest has not been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.