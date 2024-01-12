HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A family is left with more questions than answers after community search crews found their missing loved one dead.

High Point police said Eric Morrison, 33, died in a crash on I-74 nearly one week ago after being involved in a separate hit-and-run. No one found his body until Wednesday, four days later.

Morrison’s dad told FOX8 he never got in trouble. He was a good son, and the two worked together. His family said this isn’t like him. In order to get closure, they need answers.

“It’s just a lot of things about the story that doesn’t sound quite right,” said Brittney Cheek, Morrison’s cousin.

On Friday afternoon, Brittney and her family members revisited the scene of the crash where they said two days ago Morrison’s friends found his body down this roughly 25 foot embankment.

“You can’t tell me if a body was laying out here the night of a wreck why couldn’t the police see that,” said Samuel Cheek, Morrison’s uncle.

This all started the night of Saturday, January 6 when High Point police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Penny Road. Officers said a witness there gave them a vehicle description and tag number.

Only a few minutes later, they got reports of another crash at I-74 West and Johnson Street. Investigators said the vehicle there was the same one involved in the hit-and-run and was empty when they found it. They started searching the area for Morrison. K9s led them to a street near his home but they didn’t find him.

“What led what led the policers to think that they needed to get veered off from the side of the accident to wave left over into a neighborhood where his body wasn’t even found,” said Brittney. “What led them there?”

Four days after the crash, a search party found Morrison’s body. That’s when investigators determined he lost control of the vehicle coming up the exit ramp and ran off the road. They say he hit the guardrail, was ejected and hit his head on part of the guardrail, killing him instantly. His body was 75 feet away from the guardrail.

On Friday, FOX8 crews spotted a yellow damage tag on the guardrail and skid marks from where the car hit.

“I’ve came back out here several times, and I’ve just been trying to make sense of it, because if you’re telling me that he was at running at such a high speed and hit this guard rail, I’ve seen these guardrails or whatever been out of pieces before,” said Brittney. “You can look at it and see it’s very little damage for him to have been slung out of this.”

FOX8 took the family’s questions to the High Point Police Department. A spokesperson said a search did happen near where Morrison’s car crashed. Police used K9s, drones, a boat and officers on foot.

As far as why a K9 wouldn’t have found him, the spokesperson gave the following statement:

While the family waits for answers, they’ve placed a lone flower at the scene of the crash as a memorial to remember Morrison.

“It’s just a lot of pain and I, like I said, we’re just wanting them to do their jobs and investigate,” said Brittney.

The family believes Morrison was leaving Kickback Jack’s in High Point near the area where police say the first hit-and-run took place. A spokesperson said the traffic unit is working to figure out the cause of that crash and this is an ongoing investigation.