HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to a major driver shortage, bus routes in one Triad city are changing for the rest of the week.

Riders of the High Point Transit System need to know that routes will be changing due to a severe lack of drivers in the system.

They will be reducing their service to hourly on all routes from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m., as opposed to every half an hour. This change will last until at least Saturday and impact all routes.

High Point Transit System notified people this morning on Facebook and via email. Drivers will receive new schedules when they get to work Thursday morning.

A driver with HPTS said that she will be working eleven hours on Thursday, as opposed to the typical eight-and-a-half-hour shift, and that the shortage has been an ongoing issue. Another driver knows that a lot of riders will be frustrated, and he hopes they’ll understand and still be able to make it home at the end of the day.

Normal operations had buses running every 30 minutes from 5:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., hourly from 8:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. and half hourly until 6:30 p.m.

For the rest of the week, all buses will be on an hourly schedule, leaving at quarter til and quarter after each hour.

There will still be service to the GTCC Jamestown campus and FOX8 is working to learn more about how many drivers HPTS is short.