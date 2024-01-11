HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One driver is dead, and another driver faces multiple charges after a crash on Thursday, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol news release.

At 4:18 p.m., troopers responded to US 29 at River Road in Guilford County when they were told about a crash.

Eric Steve Osborne, 49, of Thomasville, was going south on US 29 in a 2017 Dodge Ram truck.

Lorena Valadez Pacheco, 42, of Greensboro, was going east on River Road and crossing US 29 in a 2007 Honda Accord.

Osborne didn’t to stop at the intersection, which had a steady red signal for southbound traffic and hit Pacheco on the drivers’ side of her vehicle, troopers say.

Pacheco died on-scene. Osborne was not hurt in the crash.

Impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Osborne has been charged with:

misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

failure to stop for a red light

driving while license suspended

Southbound lanes of US 29 at River Road were closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 6:41 p.m.