HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a new place to hang out in High Point, have a drink and play some arcade games.

Dive Bar opened Wednesday at 5 p.m. on North Elm Street. It’s the third location for the franchise that originally started in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina.

“We always hope to be fun. I told the staff that during training sessions, our number one thing is fun, fun, fun,” co-owner Rob Grosskopf said.

Right across from the High Point Rockers Baseball stadium and Stock and Grain, which is a food and entertainment hall, Dive Bar is in a prime space to entertain.

“I think that this location … is a huge reason we are going to be successful and a huge reason why we are here,” the owner said.

He says they chose High Point for the arcade because like their locations in Lake Norman, it’s true to their roots.

It’s an entertainment concept that’s bringing life to downtown High Point.

“This area is really going to keep growing,” City Councilwoman Monica Peters said.

Peters was thrilled to try her hand at the arcade games Wednesday night.

Lots of kids joined in on the fun, giving their best at a game of skee-ball, air hockey and the many turn based games.

“It’s cool to see High Point expanding with the new restaurants and bars like this,” patron Todd Shakespeare said.

Dive Bar was packed for opening night, and the people who came to check it out are thrilled to see a new place to let off steam in the furniture city.

“Look at the crowd. It’s ridiculous, I think it’s only going to grow as the word spreads,” Peters said.

And at the heart of the bright lights are high scores and deliberately low-price cold drinks. That’s the goal.

“I think that’s our main differentiator. We are really come one, come all,” Grosskopf said.

And even kids can come until 8 p.m., which is when it becomes adults only. You can check out their hours and specials on their new Facebook page.