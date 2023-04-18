HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies are on the scene of what they’re calling an “active barricaded subject.”

Lieutenant Apple with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office offered more information about the scene that has left Blackberry Ridge Drive in High Point closed for several hours Tuesday morning.

He said that around 9:40 p.m. they attempted to stop Charles Curtis Nichols on his motorcycle at the intersection of Clinard Farms Road and Blackberry Ridge Drive, leading to a chase. The chase lasted about half a mile and then Nichols ran inside the home on Blackberry Ridge Drive. The lieutenant says that Nichols shot multiple rounds at officers and refuses to come out of the house.

Nichols, 44, had warrants for misdemeanor stalking and assault with a deadly weapon. He will be facing additional charges.

Lieutenant Apple says that he does not have any hostages and they have made contact with Nichols, but he refuses to come out.

The standoff isn’t impacting any nearby schools or businesses, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say there is no danger to the public or the neighborhood, but they did offer the chance for neighbors to evacuate if they needed to, because Blackberry Ridge Drive remains closed to traffic.

Any traffic in the area can divert to Clinard Farms Road.