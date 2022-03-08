High Point community members concerned over renaming apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point neighbors are hoping to preserve the name of a public housing complex that was recently demolished.

The name in question is Daniel Brooks. He was a well-known and respected minister and educator in High Point. The city named a public housing community after him in the 1940s. But it was a name that didn’t carry over when the city demolished the old complex to make way for a new, modern version to be called “Legacy Ridge.” those who want to keep the community named “Daniel Brooks” took their petition before city council Monday.

The petition has gained over 400 signatures. But some people are left with questions tonight after learning that the city-owned property has been privatized.

The group Keepers of the Name has been working to preserve the name of what was the daniel brooks apartment complex that’s currently being rebuilt on high points east side.

Creator of the petition, Angela Roberson said after a nearly 3-year fight, she was only notified in a meeting with the high point housing authority last Thursday, that the property had been privatized. The development being privatized means the city has no say in the name change.

Now the group wants to know when the change in ownership happened and why.

They also want to know why the city council asked them to vote to approve a 6 point 5 million dollar bond for low-income housing if the project wasn’t going to remain in the city’s hands.

After learning about the name change in the paper, and just now hearing about the privatization of the property some members of the community feel that their leaders have not been transparent with them about the project.

“We came in Jan. 6 2020 with letters from various folk in the city and we made a presentation to city council at that time. Why didn’t they tell us then? Why are we only finding out last week that this project has been privatized?” Roberson said.

We reached out to the CEO of the housing authority and did not hear back.