HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash on Tuesday, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency units came to East Martin Luther King Jr Drive between Interstate 74 and Pendleton Street after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Police say that a Hyundai was driving eastbound on East Martin Luther King Jr Drive and struck Frankie Lewis Curtis, 54, of High Point, as he was riding a bicycle eastbound on the road.

The driver of the Hyundai immediately called 911, stayed on the scene until emergency units arrived and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Curtis suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and died as a result on Friday.

Investigators say that Curtis was riding the bicycle in the middle of the travel lane, had no working lights or reflectors on the rear of the bike and was wearing dark clothing. No charges will be filed as a result.

This is the third traffic fatality of the year in High Point.