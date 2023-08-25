HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crumbl Cookies opened its first location in High Point on Friday.

Founded by a pair of cousins in Utah in 2017, Crumbl now has over 893 locations across the United States.

The High Point location can be found at 1915 North Main Street Suite 107.

The store says it is “providing over 55 career opportunities to High Point locals.”

During the week of the grand opening, the menu will contain six of Crumbl Cookies’ weekly rotating flavors.

Starting on Wednesday, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and the website.

The grand opening was from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. The store will open again from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.