HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in High Point that they say was fatal.

According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive.

A person was killed.

Green Drive is closed between Bail Avenue and Cliffside Avenue while crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing situation.