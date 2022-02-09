West Wendover Avenue at Morris Farm Road reopens hours after crash; 1 driver seriously injured, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Wendover Avenue were shut down for hours due to a crash.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue near Morris Farm Road and involved an SUV and a smaller car.

Police believe a car was stopped at a red light when an SUV crashed into it. The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital and police say they’re seriously injured.

Tow trucks helped clear the scene of the wrecked cars. Crews are working to clear shattered glass and car parts in the road.

Officials aren’t sure if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. The investigation wrapped up around 6 a.m. and police say they expect to release more information later on Wednesday.

As more details are released, FOX8 will provide updates.