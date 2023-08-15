HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Brentwood Street and Lowe Avenue.

A car going south tried to make a left turn and turned in front of a car going north.

FOX8 is told the car trying to make a left turn spun and hit the left side of a Guilford County Schools bus.

The bus was left with minor damage.

One high schooler was on the bus, and no injuries were reported.

The driver who turned left will reportedly face charges related to the crash.