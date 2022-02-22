Community members sign petition to keep Daniel Brooks’ name on new apartment complex in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of people are petitioning to keep Daniel Brooks’ name on the new public housing complex being built on the Eastern part of High Point.

Petitioners and family members of Brooks said renaming the new complex diminishes Brooks’ contributions to High Point history.

He was a minister, in the Confederate Army, and played a key role in obtaining the land where William Penn High School is located in High Point.

When Daniel Brooks Homes was originally built in 1942, it was a middle-class community. It was built roughly nine years after Brooks’ death in 1933 at the age of 95.

His great-granddaughter, Gwyn Davis, knows demolition was necessary but doesn’t want her relatives named erased with it. “I don’t want to lose it. We have lost a lot of history in High Point, a lot of Black history in High Point,” she said.

“When you wipe away Daniel Brooks’ name, it’s about more than Daniel Brooks. It’s about all the people who grew up in this community and made something of themselves,” said Angela Roberson, creator of the “Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name” petition.

Robinson is collecting hundreds of signatures to keep Daniel Brooks’ name on a new 100-unit affordable housing community in the eastern part of High Point.

The complex replaces a housing development where the age and condition of the buildings got too bad. Crime and drug activity also became a problem.

The problem now, the name the High Point housing authority chose for the community is Legacy Ridge.

Davis grew up just blocks from the community. “There are just so many memories you have about it,” she said. “This is a man that did so much for High Point, especially in the Black community.”

“The whole community was named after Daniel Brooks and we want to reduce his influence to a plaque? No,” Roberson said.

They learned about the name change by reading it in the paper. “Legacy Ridge that has no meaning. Daniel Brooks has meaning, and it has history and that’s what we need,” Roberson said.

FOX8 reached out to the Chief Executive Officer of the City of High Point Housing Authority on Monday to see how they planned to incorporate Daniel Brooks’ name in their plans.

The response I received in writing reads in part,

“Acknowledgements may include names of buildings, community spaces, streets, as well as historical displays about Daniel Brooks Homes,” Angela McGill with High Point Housing Authority said.

“We started the petition simply because we were not able to get a hearing before the High Point Housing Authority,” Roberson explained.

Since FOX8 started asking questions, an employee with the High Point Housing Authority reached out to Roberson’s group to set up a time to meet.