HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The abandoned gas station located on South Main Street is under new ownership, and plans for a new gas station are underway.

Circle K bought the two-acre site in hopes of bringing the same kind of business with new ownership.

The city of High Point approved a permit for a gas station and convenience store at the location, which has sat vacant for three years.

The property was sold last year for $3.2 million.

One of the new co-owners, Attiq Ullah, hopes to add a Krispy Country Chicken franchise inside the convenience store. He says he is ready to offer customers something more than before.

The vacant location was previously a Sheetz convenience store and a gas station, which opened in 2014. In 2019, FOX8 reported High Point Police responded to at least 52 calls for shoplifting of snacks and beer to robbery that year. The store closed in December 2019.

Ullah told FOX8 he was not aware of the crime issues.

The Circle K is still in the permitting process, which is holding up construction.

The goal is to have the Circle K up and running at the beginning of August.