HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that will determine whether or not the sandwich becomes a permanent fixture of the menu.

This will be the company’s first “plant-forward entrée,” comprised of a filet cut from cauliflower. Chick-fil-A says it will be prepared similarly to how they prepare their chicken sandwiches, meaning it will be marinated and breaded in their signature seasoning before being pressure-cooked and served on a bun with two dill pickle chips.

Vegetarians and vegans should be aware that milk and eggs are included in the preparation process, and restaurants do not designate vegetarian-only preparation surfaces.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a news release. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The company says this sandwich has been in development for nearly four years as Chick-fil-A chefs worked to find the right recipe.

“We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée,” said Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich. “Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich. After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée; one that puts a delicious spin on what we’re known for – great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

To find out if your local Chick-fil-A is participating, check the Chick-fil-A app or contact your local restaurant.