HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman died in a crash Wednesday night.

Police say that a driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Gordon Road and Deep River Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The car then went off the roadway, where the car when airborne, hit an embankment and came to a stop in a small group of trees.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but her passenger, Elizabeth Brann, 29, died at the scene.

Police say that alcohol, speed and failing to wear a seatbelt contributed to the crash and that charges are pending.