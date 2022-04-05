HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Fire Department will welcome its newest class of firefighters Wednesday with a graduation ceremony.

A set of brothers is part of that class. Wil and Jacob Valade have watched people fight fires from a young age.

“I grew up in the fire service,” Jacob said. “Been around it my whole life.”

Their father and several of their cousins are firefighters. Now, Wil and Jacob join them.

“It’s a great sense of relief,” Jacob said. “I never thought I would be here today.”

The brothers are part of the newest class at the High Point Fire Department. It’s the department where their dad works.

“I know he’s proud,” Wil said. “But at the same time, I know he’s a little nervous because we did do a live burn, and we went in together. You could kind of tell in his voice a little bit he was a little unsure of it.”

The brothers said the road to get here hasn’t been easy. Wil and Jacob have undergone about 500 hours of training. The two looked out for each other along the way.

“It’s really helpful to have another set of eyes there to see what I can improve on, what he can improve on,” Jacob said.

Wil said he’s been keeping an eye out for his brother.

“There’s still an added stress of that’s my little brother,” he said. “I’ve got to make sure he’s doing good.”

Both Wil and Jacob said all the hard work is well worth it.

“It’s always a good feeling to help people out, especially on usually the worst day of their life,” Wil said.

After graduating, the brothers are looking forward to one thing.

“Just getting on a truck,” Jacob said. “Getting back on that red truck.”

High Point Fire Department Recruitment Class 53 will graduate Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Wesleyan Christian Academy Chapel.