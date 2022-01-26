Man found dead in High Point at Lakewood Drive, Futrelle Drive; police begin homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police began a homicide investigation after a body was found on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 10:28 a.m., officers responded to the dead-end intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive when they were told about a body that had been found.

Arriving officers found a deceased man in the road who was later identified as John Boone, 49, of High Point.

High Point police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

The HPPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is requesting community assistance by soliciting any information that a person may have regarding Boone and his whereabouts between the hours of 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 and

10:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Police say Boone was deaf and nonverbal.

Boone had a history of panhandling in the area and possibly made contact with members of the community between Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

Investigators have started creating a timeline of Boone’s travels and interactions using witness statements and camera footage from local businesses.

At the time of his death, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, grey pants, a grey

jacket, a backpack and a distinctive neon orange knitted cap.

Police request that anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with Boone during this timeframe please contact Crimestoppers or Detective Crump (336) 887-7877.