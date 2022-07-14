Surveillance footage of the suspect (HPPD)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Walmart Supercenter.

At 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, police came to the Walmart Supercenter location on 2628 South Main Street after getting reports of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 2628 South Main Street (Google Maps)

Managers at Walmart told police that the suspect robbed an employee at gunpoint and then stole money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as the following:

Black man

Approximately 6’5″

Wearing a red hoodie and black mask