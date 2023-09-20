HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Downtown High Point is growing, and the latest addition to the social district will give you a chance to drink a beer and try to hit the high score on the pinball machine.

A vacant doctor’s office on Elm Street is being transformed into an arcade bar called Dive Bar.

“The biggest thing is everyone should look forward to having a lot of fun,” said Rob Grosskopf, co-owner of Dive Bar.

He has run fancy bars, but Dive Bar takes its patrons back to childhood.

“Skee-ball, basketball, buck hunter, ‘Pac-Man.’ We’re going to have driving games,” Grosskopf said.

Their first location in Mooresville was so popular, they opened a second in Hickory, and now their sights are set on High Point.

“Obviously, the location we have is great. We are going to be across the street from the ball park right next to the Stock and Grain facility,” he said.

High Point launched new branding this summer, which is all part of a goal to grow the city

“I think all the new additions they’ve put in here has been really great for High Point,” said Robert Grubbs, a local man who visited the area Wednesday.

The city is also reaching out to business owners.

“The focus the economic development team has done in placing an onus on growing High Point and some of the incentives they have offered to business owners, that whole kind of cocktail was good for us,” Grosskopf said.

To make the bar a hit in High Point, expect unique touches like dollar bills on the ceiling, thousands of stickers, an assortment of classic arcade games as well as activities like pool tables and electronic darts.

“What we’re all about is fun meets affordability,” he said.

That’s something locals are looking forward to.

“That’s one of our favorite things to do: old man ‘Pac-Man,’” said Heather Ward at Stock and Grain Wednesday.

They’ll have drink specials and food, too.

The location in Mooresville is not kid-friendly, but the one in Hickory is, and the one in High Point will be. Kids can come to eat and play games, but they have to leave by 8 p.m., so the adults can have fun of their own.

They plan to open after Christmas.