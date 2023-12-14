HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department’s Angels in Blue Program has been making Christmas possible for families in need for years.

Many of its officers pitch in their own money to pay for presents and household items for families.

A family of six will have a very merry Christmas thanks to those helpful angels.

The sounds of Christmas, along with with Santa’s cheer, came with hugs from heroes and smiles ear to ear.

“Growing up for me was kind of the same way … I grew up with five siblings,” Officer Devon Williamson said.

Williamson works as a school resource officer at Andrews High School.

“I enjoy going there every day, interacting with kids … talking through some of the things they’re going through and seeing them progress through the year,” Williamson said.

He met teenager Jonathan Getahr through the SRO youth leadership camp.

“Such a nice kid, and we really created a bond with him during that summer camp,” Williamson said.

Williamson learned Getahr had five siblings as well and some challenges at home.

“We saw there was a need there, so we all kicked in to help him out,” he said.

Getahr’s family became one of 28 served by the angels in blue this Christmas with gifts for the whole family.

The 15-year-old says having five brothers and sisters is no piece of cake.

“It’s kind of complicating, and kind of annoying since I am the oldest” Getahr said.

They spend a lot of time together.

“You have to share a room,” he said.

But no one will have to share Christmas gifts this year, and the table of gifts was a happy surprise.

“It was really amazing. No one has ever done that for us, and I feel great and thankful that they did,” Getahr said

The angels in blue like Officer Williamson say the household items and wish-list favorites are just one way they protect and serve.

“It means a lot to me … that I’m able to help him and his family out,” Williamson said.

And for Getahr seeing the wrapped presents, just waiting for Christmas morning meant so much.

“It’s going to be a great Christmas,” Getahr said.