HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An ambulance crashed in High Point with a patient onboard Thursday evening, according to the Hight Point Police Department.

The call reporting the crash at the intersection of English Road and Main Street came in at 8:45 p.m.

The ambulance had its lights and sirens activated at the time of the crash and was running lights on the way to the hospital.

One person in a vehicle was injured, but no one in the ambulance was hurt.