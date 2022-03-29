HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A plan for a controversial affordable housing complex is back on the table in High Point.

The proposed site sits off Skeet Club Road. Wynnefield Properties first presented the idea in 2019, but wide opposition from neighbors killed the plan.

Homeowners in the area are cautiously optimistic about the new planned development that could go in their backyard.

“I don’t think the challenge is whether or not it’s low income,” said Councilman Victor Jones. Skeet Club Road sits in his ward. “You have no apartments in that area. And then all of a sudden, there’s a three-story structure.”

The complex on the table is multi-family for people 55 and older.

The buildings will be smaller, only one or two stories, and clustered closer to the middle of the property away from the surrounding homes.

“That’s what we asked for the first time. They mentioned Wynnefield has senior living apartments, and we said, ‘well that would be more compatible,'” said Michele Rainey, a neighbor.

Neighbors want assurances from the developer that a fence or a more prominent tree buffer will be installed.

“I am willing to accept change, and I think a majority of our neighbors are reasonable enough. We just need to know that we are not going to be run out,” Rainey said.

If the state gives approval for funding, the development will be the 6th affordable housing complex in High Point, pushing towards the city-wide goal of creating more places to live.

“You want companies to move here…they need employees, and employees need somewhere to live, and affordable housing is workforce type housing for most of these employers,” Jones said.

Developer proposed complexes are one way to get a roof over people’s heads.

The city also helps people secure loans to buy homes and works with non-profits to build and restore smaller homes for families at an affordable price.

“We of course have seen how rent is increasing. Just the cost of housing is increasing, so these units are more important now than they ever have been,” said Thanena Wilson, interim director for community development and housing.

Neighbors in the area are still concerned about added traffic with dozens of apartments on the lot and noise but are interested to hear more.

“We have taken a group breath of relief that now it’s back to what we had even suggested, but we want them to be fair, and we want them to be open and transparent,” Rainey said.

Jones believes there are other areas that could be better suited for affordable housing development that have better access to public transportation.

The planning and zoning committee must give the all-clear to designate the lot for the proposed use.

The meeting to consider the proposal is scheduled for April 26.