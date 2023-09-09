HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Special Blend hosted a uniform party for the new employees of its soon-to-open High Point location on Saturday afternoon.

The party took place at the First Baptist Church of High Point on 405 North Main Street.

A Special Blend is still in the process of hiring shift managers and confirming Blend Friends volunteers for the High Point location.

Currently located at 3900 West Market Street in Greensboro, A Special Blend is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is: “to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in an interactive, community setting to enhance their lives and the lives of the community.”