HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for multiple firearms charges in High Point.

High Point police investigated on Wednesday after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip about a felon possessing a firearm on Forrest Street. Police obtained a search warrant and found seven guns, one with a destroyed serial number. Police also say they found prescription drugs and ammunition.

Christopher T. Howard, 53, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Howard was given a $150,000 secured bond.