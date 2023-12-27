HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested six people and seized illegal guns and drugs during a recent Crime Suppression Project, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The High Point Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit led the project from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22. The project focused on people involved in violent crime and drug activity in High Point and resulted in:

six arrests

four guns seized

over 1,000 grams of methamphetamine seized

.78 grams of heroin sized

17 grams of marijuana seized

$1,195 seized

At about 2:35 p.m., a detective tried to stop a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The

vehicle sped off but was spotted again several hours later.

Detectives attempted another traffic stop near Piedmont Parkway and Guilford College Road when the driver rammed several unmarked police vehicles.

Detectives stopped the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Charlotte.

Officers arrested the driver, Khristian L. Robbins, 21, of High Point. When officers searched the passengers, they found drugs.

Aaron Hughes Jr., 18 of High Point, reportedly had 117 grams of methamphetamine and a juvenile had marijuana and heroin.

Detectives also seized more than $1,100 in cash.

Following the traffic stop, officers went to an apartment in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue and conducted a knock and talk and applied for a search warrant.

During the search warrant, officers found two handguns and a 7.62 caliber Draco rifle.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Fayetteville.

Detectives also seized an additional 940 grams of methamphetamine from the home.

Robbins was charged with:

possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

two counts of conspire to traffic methamphetamine

possession of stolen vehicle

various traffic offenses

Hughes was charged with:

possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

two counts of conspire to traffic methamphetamine

Savian D. Brown, 19 of High Point, was a passenger in the vehicle and charged with:

possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

two counts of conspire to traffic methamphetamine

A 17-year-old in the vehicle was charged with:

possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance

two counts of conspire to traffic methamphetamine

possession of marijuana