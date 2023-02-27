HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Five juveniles were taken into custody after breaking into a car dealership on Friday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a call at the Carolina Hyundai dealership at 2431 N. Main St. when they were about juveniles pulling on door handles.

When officers arrived, several people ran away.

During the investigation, officers determined the dealership had been burglarized, and multiple key fobs had been stolen.

Officers found three juveniles in the woods near the business. They then found two other juveniles sitting in a stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership in Winston-Salem.

Officers took all five juveniles into custody.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been charged with:

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

The other two juveniles who were taken into custody are 12 years old and 11 years old.

They are not currently facing charges related to this case, but the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible