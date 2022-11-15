HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have arrested four teens in connection to a drive-by shooting on Bridges Drive last month.

Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospitals.

On Nov. 8, Demont Williams, 19, of High Point, was arrested. Two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro were arrested on Monday.

During the investigation, officers seized six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen. Officers

also recovered six stolen vehicles.

Additional charges are expected for all four suspects.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.