HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people have been sentenced to various amounts of years in prison in a High Point child abuse case, according to Assistant District Attorney Matt Stockdale.

Initial Investigation

On Feb. 17, 2020, an elementary school in High Point contacted the police, the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services over a possible child abuse case.

Officers and members of the Special Victims Unit responded and began to investigate, alongside CPS.

Officers say they found “numerous elements” of child abuse and neglect.

A child had suffered “significant physical injuries” and health issues due to the abuse, police say.

Bradley Xavier Kimble, Ajia Latoria Marshall, Janie Benita Marshall and Russell Prentice Bruinton were all arrested in connection to the investigation in March 2020.

Sentencing

On April 27, 2022, Bruinton pled guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious mental injury. Bruinton will serve a minimum of just over 3 years and a maximum of 5 years.

On May 25, 2022, Janie Marshall pled guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy to commit child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony child abuse inflicting serious mental injury.

Janie Marshall will serve 18 years minimum and just over 23 years maximum in prison.

On Monday, Kimble pled guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony conspiracy to commit child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Kimble will serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

Also on Monday, Ajia Marshall pled guilty to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and felony conspiracy to commit child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Ajia Marshall will serve a minimum of just over 9 years and a maximum of over 12 years in prison.