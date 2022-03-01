4 hospitalized, dozens displaced after Copper Mill Apartments catch fire in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An apartment fire in High Point sent some people to the hospital and dozens more were displaced.

This fire happened late Monday night at the Copper Mill Apartments, right off of Copperstone Drive in High Point.

A Fire Chief at the scene told us that about 30 people are out of their homes this morning, saying that the second and third floors were completely burned from the fire, while the first floor suffered extensive water damage.

Crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They had to rescue several people and pets through the windows of the building. Four people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Crews have been on the scene all night. Officials say once the sun comes up on Tuesday, they’ll begin the investigation into what caused the fire.