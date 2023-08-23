HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in High Point this week, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Monday at 10:16 p.m., High Point police responded to a reported armed robbery at

the Laurelwood Park Apartments on Burton Avenue.

A female victim said two young male suspects came up to her wearing ski masks, pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys and wallet.

The suspects then drove away in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured.

On Tuesday, High Point police investigators were able to determine the location of the stolen vehicle in a neighboring jurisdiction.

Officers went to the stolen vehicle and a nearby home.

During the response, three juveniles were found and arrested after officers also found evidence at the scene that gave probable cause for an arrest to be made in connection to the robbery.

The victim’s vehicle and wallet were recovered as well as two illegally possessed guns that are not listed as stolen.

A Greensboro 15-year-old. Greensboro 16-year-old and High Point 15-year-old were all charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

motor vehicle theft

possession of a handgun by a minor

All three are currently being held in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center on Secure Custody Orders.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.