HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged three people in connection to the murder of a teenager last year, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Two of the suspects were juveniles at the time of the murder, and all three suspects have extensive criminal records.

A High Point juvenile who was 17 years old at the time of the murder has been charged with first-degree murder.

A High Point juvenile who was 16 years old at the time of the murder has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Demont L. Williams, 18, of High Point, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

High Point officers have arrested all three suspects multiple times over the last couple of years.

In 2022, High Point officers charged Williams with more than a dozen crimes, including:

possession of a stolen motor vehicle (multiple counts)

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

discharging a firearm into occupied property and drug charges

On March 27, 2022, High Point police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on Sharon Circle just before 9 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy who was injured. Officers began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.